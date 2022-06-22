Bollywood superstar Salman Khan joins Green India Challenge

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived in Hyderabad for his film shooting and participated in the Green India Challenge 5.0 along with Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Founder J Santosh Kumar here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by his film crew, Salman planted saplings at Ramoji Film City.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that every person should take the responsibility for the plantation programme and also take adequate care of the saplings until they grow big trees. It is unfortunate that human loss due to natural calamities, heavy rains and floods is immense. The only solution to check human loss is to promote massive plantations.

Salman praised the TRS MP Santosh for taking up the big task of the plantation programme. He said that the MP's Endeavour to improve Green Cover in India will help to safeguard the Earth and future generations. He called upon his fans and followers to join Green India Challenge and plant saplings on a large scale.

Santosh Kumar thanked the Bollywood star for accepting his request and joining the Green India Challenge. He said that the Bollywood star's initiative to plant saplings will definitely inspire crores of his fans. Apart from the film crew, Green India Challenge Co-Founder Raghava, Karunakar Reddy was also present.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor