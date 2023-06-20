Bollywood's desi 'Archies' gang Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda return from Brazil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : After enthralling audience in Brazil at Tudum 2023 fan event, 'The Archies' members Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda returned to Mumbai on Tuesday.

They made a stylish exit from the Mumbai airport. Director Zoya Akhtar and other young actors Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Dot were also with them.

In the viral images and clips, Suhana and Dot are seen twinning in black. Khushi opted for a violet athleisure.

The debutants were smiling and busy chatting with each other as they made their way to their respective cars. They were surrounded by bodyguards.

Created by Zoya Akhtar', 'The Archies' is coming soon on Netflix and is an Indian adaptation of the famous comic book. However, the release date is not revealed yet.

Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser that reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station," a term dating back to colonial times that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain.

One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately as "toy trains", and the teaser opens with a shot of the top train puffing into Riverdale station. The Archies gang play music and dance at parties and classrooms while also enjoying their time outdoors.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of the gang Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor falling in love and going through heartbreaks.

They also performed live on the title track at Tudum 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor