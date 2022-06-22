Bollywood's 'gora' who played both Zafar and Mountbatten - and interviewed Sachin

Rajesh Khanna's performance in "Aradhana" so enthused this American whose family was long settled in India that he was determined to enter Bollywood. And Tom Alter did succeed, moving from playing the stereotypical Briton/foreigner to more nuanced roles in a string of mainstream films and serials, and culminating as the only Indian actor to have acted as both Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar and Lord Mountbatten.

An avid cricket fan, Alter did the first-ever TV interview of Sachin Tendulkar, played regularly

