Bollywood’s Most Underrated Gems Who Deserve the Spotlight

Konkona Sen Sharma – The Master of Layered Performances

Konkona Sen Sharma has long been celebrated by critics but still doesn’t get the mainstream recognition she deserves. From Mr. and Mrs. Iyer to Lipstick Under My Burkha and A Death in the Gunj (which she also directed), Konkona has mastered the art of layered, nuanced performances. She brings an authenticity to her characters that few can match, making her one of India’s most versatile performers.

Diana Penty – The Face of Understated Talent

Diana Penty has carved her own niche as one of Bollywood’s most natural actors. From her refreshing debut in Cocktail to her understated strength in Parmanu and her sincere turn in Do You Wanna Partner, she has consistently chosen roles that highlight her effortless style. Diana doesn’t rely on loud theatrics; instead, she allows her characters to breathe, bringing depth and grace to every performance. Much like Konkona or Rasika, Diana proves that quiet brilliance resonates just as deeply, and now it's her time to shine.

Radhika Apte – The Queen of Versatility

Be it Sacred Games, Parched, Andhadhun, or her international projects, Radhika Apte is fearless in her choices. She dives headfirst into challenging roles that test boundaries, and her natural ease on screen makes her stand out in every project. Despite her global recognition, she remains one of Bollywood’s most underrated talents compared to her more commercial contemporaries.

Jim Sarbh – The Scene-Stealer

Whether it’s his chilling debut in Neerja, his eccentric brilliance in Rocket Boys, or his layered performance in Made in Heaven, Jim Sarbh commands attention without ever overplaying his parts. His magnetic screen presence and ability to bring complexity to even supporting roles make him one of the most exciting actors working today.

Rasika Dugal – The Subtle Powerhouse

Rasika Dugal has quietly built a strong reputation through projects like Mirzapur, Delhi Crime, and Manto. She specializes in bringing out the inner world of her characters through subtle gestures and nuanced emotions. Never loud, never overdone, her craft lies in restraint — a skill that makes her unforgettable even in ensemble casts.

Vikrant Massey – The Everyman Star

Vikrant Massey has carved a niche for himself with relatable, heartfelt portrayals. From A Death in the Gunj to Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, and 12th Fail, he has proved his range and depth as an actor. His ability to bring sincerity to every role, no matter how small or big, has made him the go-to actor for filmmakers who want realism on screen.