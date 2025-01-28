Boman Irani and Zenobia Irani Mark 40 Years of Marriage With Adorable Celebrations

Boman Irani, one of Bollywood’s most beloved and versatile stars, isn’t just known for his brilliant performances but also for his endearing personality off-screen. And if there’s one bond that’s been just as special as his journey in cinema, it’s the one he shares with his wife, Zenobia Irani. Today, he gave his fans a peek into his celebration of 40 incredible years of marriage with his wife, Zenobia Irani.

Taking to Instagram, Boman shared a post that perfectly captures the essence of their relationship. Known for his wit, he couldn't resist adding his signature humor to his note: “So it bugs me when the whole world thinks you’re this darling angel. Only I know what a real pain in the behind you can be. 40 years of experience. However... Who wants to marry an angel??? I got a pain in the behind who is also an angel. That’s the combo that shaped me. Shaped us. Shaped family. Had laughs. Navigated. 40 years together, old friend. Love you…

Along with the note, he posted a series of adorable pictures with Zenobia, where the couple is seen beaming with joy, adorned with garlands, and holding red heart-shaped balloons that read “I ❤️ YOU.” The pictures radiate warmth, joy and love for each other. Even after four decades, their bond remains as solid as ever. They’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders, closest confidants, and true partners in every sense.

