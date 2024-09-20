Boman Irani Gets the Sweetest Send-Off as He Heads to ‘The Mehta Boys’ Premiere at CSAFF

It was all smiles and excitement as the ever-charming Boman Irani headed off to Chicago for the grand premiere of his directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys' at the 'Chicago South Asian Film Festival' (CASAFF). With his family and co-stars by his side, Boman was greeted by paps who wished him the very best for this big moment!

Looking dapper and full of energy, Boman flashed his trademark smile as he waved to everyone, clearly pumped for this huge milestone. The excitement was real as Paps wished him “All the best for Mehta Boys!” and "Congratulations" while snapping pictures and cheering him on. It’s not every day you see a beloved actor stepping into the director's chair, and Boman’s fans are definitely rooting for him!

'The Mehta Boys' is creating quite the buzz, and with Boman Irani taking on triple duty as writer, director, and actor, it’s bound to be something special. Joining him in this heartfelt project are Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup, and we can’t wait to see the magic they bring to the screen.