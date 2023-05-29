Boman Irani has this to say for his 'Dunki' co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : Actor Boman Irani who attended the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi talked about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan and heaped praises for his professionalism and dedication towards the craft.

A video of Boman from the IIFA 2023 red carpet praising his 'Dunki' co-star surfaced on social media in which he said that "Shah Rukh Khan is really humble and has no air of his superstardom."

In a video going viral from IIFA 2023 red carpet, Boman Irani can be seen praising SRK.

The video was shared by SRK's fan page on Twitter.

He said, "I won't be afraid to say it's the greatest experience working with Shah Rukh. He's the finest co-actor and star to work with. It doesn't feel like he's this big big star, he's like a brother. He treats everybody so well, it's such a beautiful light atmosphere and every time I work with Shah Rukh, I feel like a happier and younger person."

The duo shares a great bond for years now, this is not the first time Boman and SRK have worked together. They have previously appeared together in films such as 'Main Hoon Na', 'Don', and 'Happy New Year'.

Meanwhile, 'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and features Shah Rukh, Boman Irani and Taapsee Pannu in key roles. The film is scheduled for a December 2023 release.

Apart from that, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

