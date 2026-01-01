Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan come together for 'Naache Naache' song launch in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : The 'Naache Naache' song from Prabhas-starrer 'The RajaSaab' was launched in Mumbai on Monday.

The event was attended by actors Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and Boman Irani, along with producer Vishwa Prasad.

At the event, Boman Irani shared his experience of coming on board the film and working with director Maruthi.

Responding to a question about whether he gave Maruthi any direction, given his own experience as a director, Boman said, "As you mentioned earlier, I have directed films, and this time Mr. Maruthi is directing. Did I give him any trouble? From beginning to end, from morning to evening, I kept telling him in TeluguMaruthi sir, see...When I first reached the set, there was really no need to say anything. The set itself is so amazing. Beyond its sheer size and scale, if you look at the detailing in every design element, you genuinely feel like you are in another world. I would roam around the set for almost an hourit actually takes that long to complete one full round. Observing everything closely really helps you as an actor; it helps shape your character. When it comes to Maruthi sir, especially with the special effects, apart from what you see on the set, many things are happening that we are witnessing for the first time."

Veteran actor Zarina Wahab spoke about her connection to the story and her experience working on the film, sharing, "In films, the story is always about family. Any artist can fit into it, whether it is me or anyone else. When they offered me the film, they explained the outline, and I liked it very much. I immediately said yes and agreed to do it. And after hearing Prabhas's name, there was no second thought. So I said, Let's do it. After working on the film, I must say our producer is such a simple person, yet he is one of the biggest producers. I can't tell you how much effort he has put into this film. He never said no to anything. Thank you so much."

Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory. Headlined by Prabhas, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani.

Slated for a pan-India release, The RajaSaab will hit theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 9, 2026.

