Boman Irani’s Directorial Debut: Karan Johar Pens Special Message Ahead of The Mehta Boys Premiere In Chicago

Boman Irani is making headlines with his directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, which is set to have its world premiere at the 15th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF). Soon after the official announcement filmmaker Karan Johar was quick to express his excitement for Boman Irani's upcoming film The Mehta Boys. In an Instagram story, Johar shared the film's poster and wrote, "Can’t wait to watch."Soon after the announcement Boman Irani too took to social media to share his excitement and gratitude, posting a heartfelt note about his journey as a filmmaker.

Boman Irani wrote, "The only thing I did early in life was getting married…and having kids. The rest took its own sweet time. My directorial debut “The Mehta Boys” took not just a sweet, maybe even a sweeter amount of time. Life is a race” is a crock of bull, said by whoever the hell of an old irritating man that was. So, here we are, and when it finally happens, it shouldn’t be just sweet…it should be spectacular!!! This film may have taken years, but it has my heart thumping with joy and anticipation.

A World Premiere! In Chicago! My family, my cast, my producers, and my friends are all going to be there to hold my happy hand for the biggest night since my wedding, the birth of my kids, my first appearance on stage, my first movie, my first award, my first autograph, my first… I can go on and on…which brings me to the realisation that I’m glad it took all this time. If you’ve read this far, thank you so much for enduring my childlike joy. With The Mehta Boys, Boman Irani steps into the shoes of director, producer, and writer, showcasing his versatility and dedication to the project. The film also stars Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, Puja Sarup and is set to release soon on Amazon Prime Video.

