Boman not aware of 'Munna Bhai 3'; focused on his own debut film

Mumbai, June 13 After shooting for Raj Kumar Hirani's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki', Boman Irani is going according to plan on his debut movie.

"I have been working on my film for almost four-five months. I am directing the film and I have written and produced it as well. The work is going on. I will be able to finish the film by December," Irani said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Hindi premiere of 'Welcome Zindagi', the Gujarati play that has been enacted more than 800 times.

Not so long ago, Arshad Warsi announced that 'Munna Bhai 3' will soon go on the floors. When asked about it, Boman, Arshad's co-star in the 'Munna Bhai' films, said: "I have no idea about 'Munna Bhai 3'. I seriously don't know. If Arshad has announced an update, I am more than excited."

Irani, who shares a special affinity with stage plays, spoke about the success of 'Welcome Zindagi'.

"Abhijat Joshi's brother wrote it. I don't remember whether I was shooting for 'PK' or 'Sanju' when Abhijat read out to me a few scenes from the play, and watching them in real was quite a surreal experience," Irani said.

"The play explores a thought that somehow gets stuck in every father, mother, brother, sister or person's mind and how it affects each one of them. The entire performance was so sublime," Irani said.

Can the play be made into a movie? Irani said: "I haven't thought about it, but why not? The subject is universal, a very specific subject, it's about a father, mother and child, so yeah, it could be made."

