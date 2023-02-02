Bombay HC asks police if probe being done correctly and if instigation made out over Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Bombay High Court asked the police if its investigation into the alleged suicide of television actor Tunisha Sharma was being done correctly, and observed that they will have to find out if there was instigation on the part of the accused. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan examined the police's case diaries.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by actor Sheezan Khan, 27, Sharma's co-star who was arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide, seeking for the case to be quashed and to be released from jail by way of interim order.

Sharma, 21, who acted in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on December 24 last year near Vasai in Palghar district. Khan was arrested by the police in the next day.

She is then seen entering the accused's room, but comes out disturbed. We have also sent three mobile phones (Sharma's, Khan's and another belonging to a friend) for forensic testing, Pai said. Khan's lawyer Dhiraj Mirajkar said the police can continue its probe, but the actor's custody was not required.

The bench then asked the police if the probe was being done correctly. Is the investigation being conducted in the correct direction. Ultimately, what needs to be seen is what was the instigation. The statement of the complainant (Sharma's mother) prima facie doesn't show that, the court said.