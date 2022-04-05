Bombay HC stays till May 5 summons issued to Salman Khan by Mumbai court

In a major relief for actor Salman Khan, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday stayed till May 5 the process (summons) issued to him by a lower court in connection with the alleged misbehaviour with a journalist in 2019 while a magistrate's court exempted him from personal appearance in the same case till May 9.A civil court had last month issued process (summons) to Salman and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh and directed them to appear before it on April 5.

On Tuesday, Salman's lawyers filed an application before the magistrate's court seeking exemption from appearance. The magistrate's court granted the exemption and posted the matter for hearing on May 9.Salman had approached the Bombay High Court challenging the process (summons) issued to him by the lower court.On Tuesday, a single bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere directed the complainant (journalist Ashok Pandey) to file an affidavit in reply to the actor's plea challenging the lower court order issuing process and seeking to quash the proceedings.