Bombay High Court orders Armaan Kohli to pay Rs 50 lakh to ex-girlfriend in settlement

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked actor Armaan Kohli to either pay Rs 50 lakh to his former girlfriend Neeru Randhawa as settlement in the 2018 assault case against him or it would send him to prison. Kohli's ex-girlfriend Randhawa had approached the high court, seeking a recall of a court order passed in 2018 in which the court had quashed the FIR registered by her and released Kohli from Arthur Road Prison.On Tuesday, Justices NW Sambre and RN Laddha said, "Either he pays, or we recall the order."

On June 3, 2018, Neeru Randhawa was allegedly brutally assaulted by Armaan Kohli and pushed down a flight of stairs. She alleged that he had even banged her head against the floor. Due to this, Randhawa claimed that she had sustained grievous injuries and had to undergo 15 sutures.An FIR was registered by the police and Kohli was arrested. However, soon a settlement took place under which a demand draft of Rs 50 lakh was given to her by Kohli as a full and final settlement.As part of the settlement, she was to receive another Rs 50 lakh after the proceedings were over.For this, two more cheques of Rs 50 lakhs were tendered by Kohli's then lawyer which were signed by Kohli's brother. However, these cheques were dishonoured and so Randhawa came back to court seeking that the case be resurrected against Kohli.On Tuesday, Advocate Kushal Mor appearing for Randhawa took the court through the 2018 judgement by which the FIR was quashed.He said that Kohli had in fact sent a notice to his own lawyer stating that the cheques were obtained by fraud and that he never intended to honour the cheques.



