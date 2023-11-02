"Bond they share is just amazing": Bobby Deol on Salman Khan's relationship with Dharmendra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : On the second episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 8' actor Bobby Deol talked about superstar Salman Khan's relationship with the 'He-Man' of Bollywood Dharmendra.

Bobby graced the 'Koffee' couch with his brother Sunny Deol.

During a conversation with KJo, Bobby said, "Salman has always been there. He is completely in love with my dad. The bond they share is just amazing, he has so much respect for him. He has this obsessive love for my dad and my family. He is one guy who has got no insecurity."

Bobby also revealed how Salman helped him during the period when he was struggling and how 'Race 3' happened to him.

Bobby shared, "One day Salman told me 'When my career was struggling I climbed on your brother (Sunny Deol) and Sanjay Dutt's back and moved forward, So I told him 'Mamu (what me and Salman call each other) let me climb on your back'. So then he remembered that and then after a couple of years after that I got a phone call from him and he said Mamu will you be willing to take your shift off? Then I said Mamu I would do anything, so that's how I got Race."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal'.

The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Salman will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which is all set to hit the theatres on November 12.

