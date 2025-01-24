Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi film 'Mickey 17' starring Robert Pattinson gets a new trailer

Washington [US], January 24 : The much-awaited trailer for 'Mickey 17', directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, has been released, giving fans a hint at the thrilling sci-fi adventure.

The film stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role, alongside Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Naomi Ackie.

The trailer shows Mickey Barnes, played by Pattinson, who applies for a mysterious job without reading the fine print. The position is that of an "expendable," a role that demands the ultimate sacrificedying repeatedly to help save humanity.

Check out the trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures MX (@warnerbrosmx)

The movie is based on Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey7. The book has been adapted for the big screen by Bong Joon-ho, the acclaimed director of Parasite.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson recently shared that he began to worry about cinema after the COVID-19 pandemic and the strikes, as people started saying that cinema is dying.

"The last few years for the film industry, starting with Covid and then the strikes, everyone was constantly saying cinema is dying. And quite convincingly," said Pattinson, adding, "I was literally almost turned off. It actually started to get a little worrying," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On recent releases, Pattinson added, "I saw this Norwegian movie Armand, which I thought was amazing. My friend Brady Corbet's movie The Brutalist. Anora. You can even see it in terms of script," adding that he is hopeful his forthcoming sci-fi film Mickey 17 "will come out in a period of enthusiasm for cinema."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor