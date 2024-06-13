Border 2 First Teaser: Sunny Deol Is Back As 'Fauji' After 27 Years In India's Biggest War Film (Watch Video)

Sunny Deol excitedly on Thursday announced 'Border 2' by sharing an enthralling video on social media. This highly anticipated sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war drama 'Border' commemorates the 27th anniversary of the original film's release on June 13, 1997. In the announcement video, Deol delivers a stirring message: "27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai" (Twenty-seven years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfill that promise, to salute the soil of India, he is coming).

Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse.

India’s biggest war film, #Border2 🇮🇳



Produced by Bhushan Kumar , Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh #TSeries#JPFilmspic.twitter.com/u1J7KtlHx8 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 13, 2024

Billed as "India's biggest war film," the video is set to the backdrop of Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam's iconic song 'Sandese Aate Hain' from the original movie. 'Border' was set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and boasted a stellar cast, including Sunny Deol, Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Puneet Issar. Deol portrayed Major Kuldeep Singh, a resolute and courageous Sardar leading his battalion. 'Border 2' will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, promising another epic chapter in this legendary war saga.

Border was Dutta's dream project. He had begun working on the film's script in September 1995 and completed it by April 1996. The film was mostly shot in Bikaner, Rajasthan.The film was released worldwide on 13 June 1997 with positive reviews from critics and garnered critical acclaim for its story, execution, scale, showing off the battle, direction, screenplay, performances and soundtrack.