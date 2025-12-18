Border 2: Varun Dhawan Receives a Shoutout from Param Vir Chakra Awardee Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s Granddaughter

Varun Dhawan is all set to step into the shoes of colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya (Param Vir Chakra awardee) in his upcoming patriotic extravaganza, Border 2. On 16th November, the makers of the film unveiled the film’s teaser, and it received immense praise and enthusiasm from the audience. And now, Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s granddaughter Anushka Dahiya extended a huge shoutout ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release.

Anushka took to her social media handle to share a frame of Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol from the teaser launch event, and penned, “We’re all very proud & excited for the film. The hard-work, sincerity and josh is truly mirrored in the teaser itself!” Her excited shoutout adds more to the growing buzz of the film, and the intrigue to watch Varun Dhawan pull off the challenging role of colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya with pure conviction.

During the teaser launch event, Varun Dhawan paid respect to the bravery of Armed Forces. “Hum civilians bahot lucky hai. Hume pata hi nahi hai wo log kitna tyaag rahe hai humare liye. Hum yaha baithe hi hai unki wajah se. Hum saas le paa rahe hai unki wajah se,” he shared and added, “We are so lucky to have our Army, Navy and Air Force together.”

Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border. The sequel is helmed by Anurag Singh, known for helming films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009). The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The ensemble cast also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana. Border 2 is set to hit theatres on 23 January, 2026, ahead of Republic Day.