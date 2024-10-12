Box office day 1 result: Dull opening for Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Despite Alia Bhatt's star power, her latest release 'Jigra' did not manage to garner huge footfall on the release day.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, which is helmed by Vasan Bala, raked in Rs 4.55 crore on the opening day in India.

#Jigra opens to lower-than-expected numbers, with a significant contribution from urban centres dominating the Day 1 biz, thanks to the star-power [#AliaBhatt]. As anticipated, the response from mass pockets is ordinary/lukewarm... An energetic start in the #Hindi heartland would've bolstered the opening day performance. Looking ahead, the #Dussehra holiday today [Saturday] should help offset the initial shortfall... Sunday is also expected to provide a much-needed boost to the numbers. Monday, however, will offer a clearer picture of how well the film sustains, particularly in urban centres. [Week 1] Fri Rs 4.55 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice," he wrote.

Jigra faced box-office clash with RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', which performed better than Alia's film.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' minted Rs 5.71 cr on Friday.

Reportedly, 'Jigra' makes it Alia's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, which was the second film of Alia's career. Jigra' revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

