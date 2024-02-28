Brace Yourselves to Laugh out Loud with Janhvi Kapoor’s Debut Stand-Up Special ‘Leap, Laugh & Learn’

In an exciting move, Janhvi Kapoor tries her hand at Stand-Up Comedy. Yes, you read that right! In a newly released trailer for Leap, Laugh & Learn, Janhvi dons the hat of a stand-up comic, leaving the audience in splits with her adorable antics and quick wit. In the sneak peek, she refers to herself as an ‘aspiring comedian’, garnering a roaring round of applause from the guests. The actress looks like a natural as she takes the stage to tickle the audience’s funny bone. The trailer also gives a glimpse into some rib-tickling moments from her debut stand-up special, fuelling fans’ excitement to watch her in a never-seen-before avatar.

Janhvi recently created a Bawaal on social media. In a short video, the actress appeared to be bubbling with edgy yet excited energy as she admitted saying, “I am very nervous.” Adding to the frenzy, a motion poster featuring Janhvi unveiled the title ‘Leap, Laugh & Learn’, hinting at something big on the cards for Leap Day 2024. Well, guess what? The cause for her restlessness and the mystery behind the title has finally been REVEALED! For everyone who was waiting with bated breath to know all about Leap, Laugh & Learn – it adds yet another feather to Janhvi Kapoor’s cap as she leaps into stand-up comedy for the first time ever in her lifetime. Isn’t it exciting news? So mark your calendars for 29th February and get ready to laugh out loud with Leap, Laugh & Learn, featuring none other than Janhvi Kapoor!