Brad Pitt in talks to star in Quentin Tarantino’s final film ‘The Movie Critic’

Los Angeles, Feb 2 Hollywood star Brad Pitt is likely reuniting with Quentin Tarantino for the filmmaker’s 10th and ostensibly final feature, ‘The Movie Critic’.

The status of the deal is unclear. Tarantino has remained tight-lipped about ‘The Movie Critic’ but it’s reportedly set in southern California during the 1970s and centres on a cynical film reviewer, reports Variety.

It’s rumoured to be inspired by the life of Pauline Kael, the late New Yorker writer who was one of the most influential film critics of her time.

Tarantino sidestepped inquiries about ‘The Movie Critic’ during a conversation at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, saying to audience: “I can’t tell you guys (anything) until you see the movie. I’m tempted to do some of the character’s monologues right now, but I’m not going to. Maybe if there were less video cameras. You just have to wait and see.”

As per Variety, Brad Pitt is expected to spend a portion of 2024 filming a Formula One racing feature from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director Joseph Kosinski. In that film, an Apple production, he’s playing a veteran driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie racer and the titans of the sport.

Deadline first reported the news of Brad Pitt’ potential casting.

So, if talks for ‘The Movie Critic’ are finalised, it likely wouldn’t begin production until mid-year or later. No studio is attached to the film, which will shoot in California and receive a $20 million tax credit. Pitt and Tarantino previously worked together on 2009’s ‘Inglourious Basterds’ and 2019’s ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, which landed Pitt an Oscar for best supporting actor.

‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, which co-starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, also scored at the box office with $377 million globally. Tarantino has shared an intention to retire from filmmaking after his 10th film. He made his feature debut with the independent crime drama ‘Reservoir Dogs’ in 1992 and followed that up with 1994’s Palme d’Or-winning ‘Pulp Fiction’. Tarantino also directed ‘Jackie Brown’, ‘Kill Bill’, ‘Death Proof’, ‘Django Unchained’ and ‘The Hateful Eight’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor