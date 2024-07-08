Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon hold hands at British Grand Prix

Washington [US], July 8 : Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, made a public appearance at the 2024 British Grand Prix on Sunday, where they were seen holding hands, according to Page Six.

Photos from the rainy event at Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England, show Pitt, 60, reaching back to hold de Ramon's hand as they walked through the crowd.

Pitt was spotted dressed in a light yellow jacket with matching pants, a white T-shirt, a patterned bucket hat, and aviator sunglasses.

On the other hand, De Ramon, 34, opted for a short baby blue dress, a gold necklace, and black sunglasses.

The couple's outing took place just two days after the announcement of Pitt's upcoming movie 'F1' by Formula 1 and Apple Original Films.

In this film, Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a race car driver who retires following a severe crash in the 1990s. Directed by Joseph Kosinski of "Top Gun: Maverick" fame, the movie also stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies. Producers include Pitt, Lewis Hamilton, and Jerry Bruckheimer. The film is set to premiere on June 27, 2025.

As per Page Six, Pitt and de Ramon were first seen together in November 2022 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles and had reportedly been dating quietly for a few months. Their relationship has since progressed, with Pitt introducing de Ramon as his girlfriend. In February, reports emerged that de Ramon had moved in with Pitt and was "happier than ever."

Pitt was earlier married to Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. They separated in September 2016 and are still finalizing their divorce.

De Ramon, on the other hand, was married to "Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley from February 2019 until March 2024.

