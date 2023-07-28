Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon’s relationship is “going very strong"

Oklahoma [US], July 28 : Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are spending a romantic summer together. The couple was first seen together eight months ago, and a source close to de Ramon told People that the relationship is still "going very strong." According to the insider, "they are doing great" and have spent quality time in Europe, reported People.

“The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other,” the insider says. “It's apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

A source close to Pitt, 59, informed People that he’s spent the summer in Europe, where he was filming a Formula One racing movie until the SAG-AFTRA strike forced the production to go on hold.

“He still keeps a residence at Chateau Miraval and has been spending a lot of time there and elsewhere in Europe,” the source added. “And Ines has been flying in to see him several times."

Pitt and de Ramon were first seen together in public during a concert in November in Los Angeles. Sources told People at the time that they had been dating for "a few months" before then.

Pitt has dated a few women previously including Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski in the years since he and Angelina Jolie parted in 2016.

Meanwhile, de Ramon and her ex-husband, Paul Wesley, divorced secretly after three years of marriage in May 2022.

According to reports, she met Pitt through a mutual friend.

The two have been seen together at several events, including the Los Angeles Babylon premiere party and Pitt's 59th birthday party at a Hollywood restaurant, both in December. "They were very cute and flirty. You could tell that she makes him happy," a source told People at the time.

Pitt and de Ramon then went on to usher in 2023 with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they spent New Year's Eve and the following days.

