Brahmastra 2 and 3 to release in 2026

In a major news, Ayan Mukerji has now revealed that they plan to shoot the Brahmastra sequels simultaneously with an aim to release the second part in 2026. At the News18 Rising India summit in New Delhi, Ayan Mukerji said, “We will make Brahmastra 2 and 3 together. The truth is we are going to take a little bit of time to write it. I know there’s a lot of anticipation.” He added, “People want the (second part of the film) film to come out. But pehle achchi tarah se likhenge without compromising it. I think it will be about three years from now before we see Brahmastra 2 on the big screen.

While Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva might have been successful at the box office, it did draw criticism for its weak dialogues which were penned by Hussain Dalal. The filmmaker acknowledged the criticism by saying, “We did get some mixed reactions. We still did really good numbers. A lot of people accepted our film. It also did well when it came out on streaming (platform). It’s probably the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. But I still hear that criticism very clearly.”He further said, “The thing is I accept and agree with some of it. Some of that criticism came down to some aspects related to the writing and story of Brahmastra. I want to understand these things and make part two better.” Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt released in the theatres on September 9, 2022.