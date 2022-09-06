'Brahmastra' Cleared By CBFC With U/A Certificate, with 3 hours run-time

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9. The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A certificate. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film’s run time was also revealed to be close to three hours.The fantasy saga is clocked at 166 minutes (2 hours 46 minutes), making it a pretty lengthy film.



As per several media reports, Brahmastra has reportedly sold more than 1 lakh tickets in the three national theatre chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, for the opening day. The movie’s advance booking is expected today to zoom past the two big films of the year RRR and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.BRAHMĀSTRA – the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe The Astraverse. Brahmastra part one is the story of SHIVA(Ranbir Kapoor) Leading up to the release of Brahmastra, the makers have been releasing a new promo of the film every day. One of the promos also gave an insight into the story of the film where Ranbir’s Shiva is supposed to collect three artefacts to save the world from being demolished.The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a special appearance in the film.