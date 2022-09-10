Brahmastra collects a record 75 crore on Day 1 after release

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has delivered a massive opening day of Rs 75 crore is on day 1.'Brahmāstra' has received phenomenal audience reactions from India and across the globe, calling it the must watch big screen experience of all time and a complete family entertainer with action, romance, drama and grand VFX for all age groups.

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.