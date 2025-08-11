Brazilian Adult Film Actress Vitoria Beatriz Dies at 28 After Mysterious Illness

Brazilian adult film actress Vitoria Beatriz passed away at the age of 28 following a health scare. She was a Brazilian performer known for her work with Peruvian company Inka Productions.Her death was confirmed in a social media statement by the firm, which remembered Vitoria for her "joy, warmth, and the light she transmitted". Born in São Paulo in July 1996, Vitoria had carved out a growing presence in the adult film industry.

As reported by British tabloid The Sun, Beatriz passed away after experiencing undisclosed medical issues and was recently in critical condition, according to a since-removed fan page on Instagram. Her family and friends asked fans for "prayers" amid her hospital stay before her death. "I want to inform you that Vitoria remains hospitalised, and we, the family, have chosen not to share details of the situation," the statement read. "Just know that she is surrounded by care and love."

The person behind the fanpage later confirmed her death and said that the news came as a "shock," as they had frequently spoken with her through DMs. "She told me about the challenges she faced with her physical and mental health, and how difficult it was to go through this every day," the admin wrote in the since-deleted message. "She was a very strong person, but also very sensitive."The news comes just over a month after 27-year-old adult film star Kylie Page, who produced content with Brazzers and Naughty America, passed away.