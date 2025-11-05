Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz reunites for next instalment in 'Mummy' franchise

Washington DC [US], October 5 : Actors Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz will be reuniting for the next instalment of the hit 'Mummy' franchise, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to direct the fourth installment in the decades-old action franchise.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are best known for 2019's "Ready or Not" and reviving the "Scream" franchise for Paramount in 2022.

Fraser led the 1999 reboot of 'The Mummy,' which co-starred Weisz and became a box office hit. The blockbuster, which followed a treasure hunter who accidentally awakened a cursed Egyptian priest with supernatural powers helped Fraser in cementing his place as a bankable action hero in the film industry.

He returned for two sequels, 2001's 'The Mummy Returns' and 2008's 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,' though Weisz only appeared in the former.

Universal Studios attempted to resurrect 'The Mummy' with Tom Cruise in 2017, but to no avail. The film was a commercial misfire and failed to kick off the studio's so-called 'Dark Universe' which was intended to utilize Universal's catalogue of classic monsters for a series of interconnected adventures, reported Variety.

Actor Brendan Fraser was also recently seen in the Japanese film 'Rental Family' which had it's world preimiere during the Toronto International Film Festival, reported People.

Directed by Hikari, 'Rental Family' takes place in Tokyo and "follows an American actor (Fraser) who struggles to find purpose until he lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese 'rental family' agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers," per an official synopsis, reported People.

'Rental Family' also stars Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Gorman, and Akira Emoto. The film was written by director Hikari and Stephen Blahut, and produced by Hikari, Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, and Shin Yamaguchi, reported People.

