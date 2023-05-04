Bride and Prejudice actress Dannii Erskine dies in a car accident at 28

Reality show Bride and Prejudice star Dannii Erskine has died in a fatal car accident at the age of 28. Dannii was driving back from the shops on Friday when a “drunk” driver hit her car, her sister Dee said. “As she went through a green light, a driver was intoxicated and T-boned her”, Dee said, adding that Dannii’s “skull was crushed upon impact with the airbag.

"She passed away the morning of April 29 at 12.01 a.m. She will be loved (and) very much missed... It was a horrible tragedy," Dee said."She was 28, full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won't get that chance."Dannii's family also shared a tribute post on her Instagram page.Her family has urged others to exercise caution on the roads and to think about the consequences of their actions before getting behind the wheel. Although Dannii's time on this earth was cut short, her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.