Bride-to-Be Jheel Mehta, TMKOC’s Old Sonu, Shares Dreamy Bridal Shower Photos

Jheel Mehta popularly known as Sonu is all set to for her dreamy wedding with her longtime boyfriend Aditya Dube. The couple got engaged in January 2024 and all set to tie knot on December 28, 2024. Before grand wedding Jheel's friends surprised her with a special bridal shower.

Jheel shared the inside images of her bridal shower on her official Instagram account and wrote, My girls 💖 . Photos shared by her had a creative caption which says Jheel's bridal crew. Fans of Jheel are mesmerized to see beautiful her in beautiful angelic white dress.

Jheel in an recent interview with ETimes, said, “I’ve been dreaming about this day for so long, and it feels almost unreal that it’s so close.” She also added that she and Aditya will mix traditional and modern for the wedding, stating, “We wanted to honour our cultural roots while adding modern touches that mean a lot to us as a couple.”

She also said, “It’s been an exciting journey, and I feel completely at peace about this step. I thought I’d want to manage every detail, but I’ve surprised myself by being pretty laid-back.”