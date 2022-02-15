'Bridgerton' season 2 teaser: Lady Whistledown sharpens her knives as new love story unfolds

Dearest reader, did you miss Lady Whistledown? Fret not because Netflix recently released the first teaser for 'Bridgerton' season two, and it's sure to add to your excitement.

The teaser of the upcoming season was unveiled on the occasion of Valentine's Day on the show's official Instagram account. The caption read, "Lady Whistledown's quill knows no loyalty, thus it is advised to guard one's secrets with their life. Bridgerton Season 2 returns March 25, 2022. Only on Netflix."

The mysterious author of Bridgerton's Whistledown Papers was unmasked in the first season and rises again in the season two teaser.

We don't get a lot in the one-minute-long teaser, but we get exactly what we were waiting for: Glimpses of ornate ballrooms, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) with a fresh haircut, the introduction of Kate and Edwina Sharma (Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran), and Whistledown herself, narrating it all as Julie Andrews.

In the teaser, Lady Whistledown (a.k.a. Penelope Featherington) announces her plans to shake up London's social scene once again.

"Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me? As the members of my town questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing: honing my skills," says Lady Whistledown in the narration voiced by Julie Andrews.

"No, even better, I've been sharpening my knives ... for all of you," she adds in the teaser.

The brief clip shows how the ton prepares for the new social season. All the while, viewers get a brief introduction to the Sharma sisters as well, both of whom will find themselves in a twisted love triangle with Anthony. Penelope is additionally seen writing as the town gossip at the teaser's end. This continues the narrative of a big reveal from the season 1 finale that Penelope is, in fact, Lady Whistledown.

The second season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama is returning to Netflix on March 25.

Following in the structure of the novels written by author Julia Quinn, the second installment will see the eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Bailey) journey to finding love, reported People magazine.

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Rupert Young (Jack). Additionally, Andrews will continue to voice Lady Whistledown.

'Bridgerton' season two is based on Julia Quinn's novel 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', the second in Quinn's best-selling 'Bridgerton' series.

'Bridgerton' turned out to be a massive success for Netflix, having previously held the record for the service's largest series debut before 'Squid Game'.

The debut season, premiering in December 2020, followed the budding romance between Daphne and Duke Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page).

The show is executive produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor