'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan enjoys date night with rumoured boyfriend Jake Dunn

Washington [US], October 25 : The 'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan was seen enjoying some special moment with her rumoured boyfriend Jake Dunn, reported E! News.

They were spotted walking arm-in-arm following a date in London.

For this special time, Nicola wore a black dress paired with black tights and an oversized burnt orange sweater, while Jake opted for a casual look and donned green cargo pants, a white and red baseball tee and a baseball cap.

They were seen talking to each other as they strolled down the street.

While the two have not spoken publicly about their relationship, Nicola, 37, and Jake, 24, ignited rumours in June when his Renegade Nell co-star Alice Kremelberg uploaded a selfie of the two of them on her Instagram.

Fans have been intrigued about Nicola's relationship status for the previous year, with many speculating if she was seeing her Bridgerton co-star and new onscreen husband Luke Newton. However, shortly after the show's third season premiered, Luke announced his romance with dancer Antonia Roumelioti.

And according to Nicola, her and Luke's relationship has never been anything but platonic.

"A lot of people really want me to marry Luke," she said, adding, "We have this gorgeous friendship."

She added, "We have such a love for one another and this experience that I'll never have with someone else again. Isn't it gorgeous that a man and woman can have that sort of relationship with one another?," reported E! News.

