'Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan praises "evil butterfly" Cressida's 'Whistledown' portrayal

Washington [US], June 13 : In a whirlwind of scandalous revelations and emotional rollercoasters, the latest season of 'Bridgerton' has left fans awaiting for more.

From shocking twists to heartfelt confessions, the drama has many elements.

The latest bombshell to rock the high society of 'Bridgerton' revolves around the enigmatic Lady Whistledown, whose true identity has long been a mystery.

While viewers were privy to Penelope Featherington's secret in the first season, the ton remained blissfully unaware.

However, season three brings a stunning turn of events as Cressida Cowper, portrayed by Jessica Madsen, boldly steps forward to claim the coveted title after Queen Charlotte's enticing offer of a reward.

Speaking to E! News, Jessica Madsen revealed insights into her character's motivations, describing Cressida as "a mixed bag" who sets fire to the establishment.

Meanwhile, Nicola Coughlan, known for her portrayal of Penelope Featherington, lauded the twist, likening Cressida to "an evil butterfly" with her mesmerizing portrayal.

The repercussions of Cressida's audacious move ripple through the 'Bridgerton' universe, particularly affecting Penelope and Colin Bridgerton's budding romance.

Luke Newton, who plays Colin, expressed his character's devastation upon discovering Penelope's secret, a moment he described as emotionally charged and poignant, as per his interview with E! News.

Yet, while the show deviates from its literary origins, it continues to weave a tapestry of romance and intrigue.

The viewers witness Penelope's transformation as she embarks on a quest for love and self-discovery, aided by Colin's guidance and affection.

Notably, the show introduces new characters and plotlines, expanding the 'Bridgerton' universe beyond its literary confines.

Francesca Bridgerton emerges as a central figure, navigating the complexities of courtship under Queen Charlotte's watchful eye.

Furthermore, deviations in character arcs and relationships offer fresh perspectives for both seasoned readers and newcomers to the series.

The 'Bridgerton' season 3 part 2 also sees Eloise's divergence from her literary counterpart adding layers to her character, forging unexpected alliances and unravelling new mysteries.

As the season unfolds, audiences are treated to a tapestry of love, loss, and redemption, where each revelation brings characters closer together or tears them apart.

As the first part of 'Bridgerton' season 3 continues to stream on Netflix, the second half of the show was released on June 13.

