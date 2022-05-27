Bridgerton's Ruby Barker hospitalised after struggling with mental health

Actor Ruby Barker who played the role of Marina Thompson in both the seasons of Netflix show Bridgerton opened up about her mental health. Ruby told her fans that she has been hospitalised. Sharing an almost six-minute-long video, she said that she has been ‘struggling since Bridgerton'. She captioned the video, “Mental health week is every week for me. Off my chest. I feel like I’ve not been completely honest so this is for my followers. Time to be transparent. I’ve been struggling since Bridgerton, this is the truth. Thank you all for supporting me, your love holds me up. #mentalhealthawareness."

In the video, she says, “I am better. I’ve been really unwell for a really long time. I just want to be honest with everybody – I have been struggling. I’m in hospital at the minute, I’m going to get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life. I want to encourage others: if you are struggling, please do yourself a favour and take a break. Stop being so hard on yourself. It is mad out here! And sometimes you just have to take a break and say, ‘I can’t do this right now, I need support.’"She added, “I was raged-filled, angry, all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me. I was carrying the weight of the world on my back and now I am at the point where I have a diagnosis, I am drawing a line in the sand. I can't carry on the way that I was, I need to change so that is what I am trying to do. I want to survive and I will survive, I am going to.' The first two seasons of Bridgerton followed the first two novels of author Julia Quinn’s book series: season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Rege-Page Jean), while the second revolved around Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathon Bailey) romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Penelope and Colin’s love story is the subject of the fourth book in Quinn’s series. The third book features story of Benedict Bridgerton.

