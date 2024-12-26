"Bringing a 3D movie to life demands a blend of technical expertise, artistic vision, and a few psychological nuances": Mohanlal on donning director's hat for 'Barroz 3D - Guardian of Treasure'

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Veteran actor Mohanlal has been lauded not only for his acting but also as a director in his recently released fantasy adventure film 'Barroz 3D - Guardian of Treasure'.

The film marks his directorial debut and introduces a fresh cinematic experience to the Indian film industry, blending 3D visuals with an engaging children's narrative.

In an interview with ANI, Mohanlal shared insights into his journey behind the camera, the challenges of directing a 3D film, and what makes 'Barroz 3D' a groundbreaking project for Indian cinema.

Mohanlal, known for his illustrious acting career spanning over four decades, explained the concept behind his directorial debut.

'Barroz 3D' is a fantasy adventure film, a genre rarely explored in Indian cinema, especially in 3D.

Mohanlal elaborated, saying, "It's a fantasy adventure film. What's special about this film is that it is a 3D film coming after 40 years. To bring a 3D movie to life demands a blend of technical expertise, artistic vision, and a few psychological nuances. It was both exciting and challenging. This journey was made possible by an exceptionally talented team."

The use of 3D technology itself presented unique challenges. Filming in 3D, especially for a story with fantastical elements, required careful consideration of depth and visual effects.

"We shot this film with two cameras, and capturing the right depth was quite difficult, as too much depth or excessive 3D effects can cause headaches and nausea," he said.

Mohanlal further reflected on the journey of bringing 'Barroz 3D' to life. While he was initially not keen on directing, the opportunity came unexpectedly.

"It just happened. I was not very keen on it. This is a children-friendly movie, one you can watch with your family. When I first heard the story, I felt compelled. We had the chance to produce the film," he said.

The film, based on Jijo Punnoose's novel 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure', was originally meant to be directed by someone else.

"Mr. Jijo had the story, but he wasn't ready to direct it himself. He wanted to direct a bigger film. That's when I stepped in," Mohanlal shared.

"So, I think I am the chosen one to do this 3D film; no other director was ready to take it on. This film is a labour of love and a collaborative effort, fuelled by passion and creativity, and I feel blessed. I consider this film a gift to the audience. After 47 years in the industry, I felt it was time to give something back to the people who have supported me all these years," the 'Drishyam' actor added.

The film's innovative approach extends to its production, which involves international collaboration and cutting-edge technology.

He also mentioned that the movie, which features an underwater animated song sequence, offers another unique experience for viewers.

The team faced the challenge of maintaining the 3D experience while ensuring that rapid camera movements and fast-paced action didn't cause discomfort to the audience.

"You must create an experience that feels real to the viewer, even in a fantastical setting," Mohanlal said.

Meanwhile, the Hindi trailer of 'Barroz 3D' was launched in Mumbai on December 11, with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar unveiling the much-anticipated teaser.

Akshay, who has collaborated with Mohanlal in the past on Hindi remakes of Malayalam blockbusters, praised the film's unique appeal.

"We've seen many 3D films, but this one is special because it was shot entirely in 3D. It's a children's film, and we don't see many movies made with kids in mind in India. I'm sure it will bring happiness to a lot of children," he said.

The trailer offers a thrilling glimpse into the world of Barroz, where the past and present intertwine.

The narrative, built around friendship, loyalty, and breaking ancient curses, promises to be a visual spectacle, thanks to stunning 3D effects and a captivating storyline.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, 'Barroz 3D' was released worldwide on December 25, 2024.

The film stars Mohanlal in the titular role, supported by a talented cast including Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Komal Sharma, Guru Somasundaram, and Tuhin Menon.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's fans are also eagerly awaiting the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer', titled L2: Empuraan.

The film, which marks the third directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran, has completed filming and is slated for release on March 27, 2025.

