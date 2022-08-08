Britney, Sam Asghari respond to Spears' ex-husband's claims of her children not wanting to see her

Los Angeles, Aug 8 Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have reacted to the claims made by the pop musician's former partner, Kevin Federline.

In an interview with The Daily Mail accessed by 'People', Federline claimed that his two sons with Spears a" Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 are not keen on seeing her. Insisting that the teens don't love their mother, Federline told the publication, "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Federline also said that he has had a hard time explaining Spears' decision to post nearly nude photos online to his two sons. "Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself," Federline explained as what he has said to his sons, he told The Daily Mail. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

According to 'People', taking to the story section of her Instagram, Spears reacted to Federline's statements as she wrote, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children."

"As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me that the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram," she continued, referencing Federline's issue with her social media posts.

'People' magazine further states that noting that she "gave them everything", the 'Me Against the Music' singer added, "Only one word: Hurtful."

"I'll say it... My mother told me 'you should GIVE them to their dad' ... I'm sharing this because I can a Have a good day folks!!!" Spears concluded her response.

She later spoke out against Federline once more in a post shared on her Instagram feed.

"Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!!!," she wrote in part. "I'm only human and I've done my best...I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS!!!! I daringly would like for the Federline's to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young!!! (sic)," Spears had written.

Asghari also posted in his Instagram Story post in support of his wife, he spoke out about Spears' social media posts and how the images and videos she shares online are more "modest" than those shared within advertisements and by others.

"There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," Asghari continued. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realise the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model (sic)."

