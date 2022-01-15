Britney Spears calls out sister Jamie Lynn Spears over knife attack claims

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently slammed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears over claims that she once locked herself and her sibling in a room while grabbing a knife.

In a Twitter post shared on Friday, the 40-year-old pop star accused her younger sister of spreading "crazy lies" after Jamie Lynn alleged during her recent interview with Nightline that Britney once pulled out a knife and locked the two of them in a room.

"Jamie Lynn... congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW... I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!" Britney wrote.

"The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut... So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books," she added.

"NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.... I'm actually very confused about you making that up because it's honestly not like you at all!!!! Around the kids???? Jamie Lynn, seriously??? Come on!!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW... LOWER... LOWEST... because you win on that one, babe," Britney concluded the post.

As per People magazine, Jamie Lynn previously told Nightline's Juju Chang that Britney has often exhibited "erratic, paranoid and spiraling" behaviour, recalling a time when her sister once became "scared," took out a knife and locked the two of them in a room.

"It's important to remember that I was a kid in that moment," Jamie Lynn said.

"I was scared. That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to really say anything because I didn't want to upset anybody -- but also was so upset that she didn't feel safe," she added.

Britney has since clapped back at Jamie Lynn, accusing her Thursday evening of trying to "sell a book at my expense," as she promotes her upcoming memoir 'Things I Should Have Said', which is coming out on January 18.

Jamie Lynn has repeatedly said she supports Britney, while her older sister has denied her claims and previously accused her family of conservatorship abuse. Her father Jamie, her mother Lynne, and Jamie Lynn have all denied wrongdoing.

Since June, when Britney first spoke out in court against her long-held conservatorship, which was terminated by a judge in November 2021 after 13 years, fans of the superstar have attacked Jamie Lynn online, accusing her of not supporting Britney during the conservatorship.

Last week, Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram. Jamie Lynn still follows her sister.

Britney was first placed under conservatorship in 2008 with her father overseeing his daughter by the terms of the court-ordered arrangement. The next hearing is set for January 19 to address pending accounting and other lingering issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor