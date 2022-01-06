Britney Spears enjoys first glass of red wine after end of conservatorship

Pop icon Britney Spears recently listed 'enjoyment of life's pleasures' since her 13-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November.

Britney took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and in reference to a video of herself dancing on Madonna's 'Nobody's Perfect', she wrote, "I'm sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much ... I see it ... it's like I'm not trying as much like I'm INDULGING."

"Well thats exactly what her music does to me !!! I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I've waited 13 years ... that's long enough !!! The sarcasm of me me me ... my family taught me well by their actions ... to be selfish and love thyself ... play on!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of a field of flowers.

In her caption, the 'Toxic' singer also addressed some "hateful" comments she received on the dancing video.

"In a world where we all have the right to speak ... drive ... buy alcohol ... party ... have cash ... I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses ... and dancing a touch slower !!! I mean what was I thinking?? Nobody's perfect !!! Pss... Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful," she added.

For the unversed, following the termination of her conservatorship in November, the pop star shared that she spent the weekend celebrating her newfound "freedom" with a glass of champagne.

In recent months, Britney has been increasingly vocal about the 13-year-long court order. The pop songstress delivered bombshell testimony in Los Angeles Superior Court over the summer in which she accused her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse." She recently called out her family on social media for the same.

Days after slamming them on social media, Britney had also unfollowed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram.

( With inputs from ANI )

