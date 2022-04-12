Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari promises not to take fatherhood 'lightly'

After Britney Spears announced that she and her fiance Sam Asghari are expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sam shared an endearing artwork of a lion and a lioness with their cub.

Further, he wrote about his seriousness in fulfilling his job as a father.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do," the caption read.

On Tuesday, Britney, 40, already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, announced on social media that she is pregnant.

According to E! News, Britney and Sam met six years ago on the set of her music video for 'Slumber Party'. After shooting, the two began dating and the fitness trainer popped the question in September 2021 with a 4-carat diamond ring. She frequently refers to him as her "husband."

During her conservatorship legal battle last year, Britney revealed that she wanted to get married and have a baby, but she testified that her conservators would not allow her to get off birth control.

Her conservator and father Jamie Spears has maintained all of his actions were in the best interest of his daughter.

Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 and the Princess of Pop was given control over her life for the first time in 13 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

