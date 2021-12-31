Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari reveals he auditioned for a role in 'Sex and the City' reboot

Pop star Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari talked about pursuing his dreams of having a successful acting career and revealed that he auditioned for a role in the 'Sex and the City' reboot titled 'And Just Like That'.

As per E! News, the 27-year-old star on December 29, revealed on his Instagram Story that he had auditioned for the role of Travis, Carrie's physical therapist, who appeared in the show's fifth episode.

Posting a photo of himself on his now-expired Instagram Story, Asghari explained that he, unfortunately, ended up not receiving the role. Sharing his disappointment, he wrote, "Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That."

In a second story, Asghari showed his support for the actor who played Travis by sharing a screenshot of him from the episode. "Shout out to the dude that got it!" He added. "It was a dope role."

The character of Travis is instrumental in helping Carrie get "back in heels" after she undergoes hip surgery in the show.

Although Asghari didn't get this role, he will return to the silver screen soon.

In October, E! News revealed that Asghari will star as SWAT Sergeant Tobias in the upcoming Randall Emmett action thriller 'Hot Seat' alongside Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon.

'Hot Seat' centres on an ex-hacker who must break into banks or face deadly consequences.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor