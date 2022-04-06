Britney Spears is in amazing state of mind, reveals Donatella Versace

Los Angeles, April 6 Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, who is Britney Spears' close friend, has revealed that the 'Princess of Pop' is currently witnessing a happy phase after her much controversial conservatorship battle with her father James Spears ended last year, reports 'Variety'.

As per 'Variety', Donatella was recently in Los Angeles for the Oscars, attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards gala and the Vanity Fair party. She also caught up with her friend Britney Spears. Versace is designing a wedding dress for the newly liberated pop princess.

The fashion designer told 'Variety' at the Vanity Fair bash, "She's (Britney) on vacation now. She's doing well. I find her in an amazing state of mind. I know it's been such a long time. I'm very happy to see her like that."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor