Britney Spears shares throwback photo with son Jayden amid her boys' relocation to Hawaii

Washington [US], June 4 : American singer Britney Spears dropped a throwback picture of herself with her youngest son Jayden, as the teen and her other son Sean, make plans to move to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline.

On Saturday, Taking to Instagram, the 'Toxic' singer went across a parking lot holding her younger son Jayden.

She captioned the post with flower emojis and turned off the comments to the post.

The pop star's nostalgic pic came more than two weeks after reports surfaced that her kids wanted to live full-time in the Aloha State with Federline.

According to Page Six, the 45-year-old former backup dancer fired off a letter through his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, asking whether Spears would be amenable to the lads departing Los Angeles for the island.

Federline and his legal team, according to sources, sought a response from Britney by week's end.

If the 'Gimme More' singer opposed, Kaplan would have allegedly petitioned a court for permission, which would most likely decide in Federline's favour because the boys want to leave town and haven't seen their mother in over a year.

The children's stepmother, Victoria Prince, has a job offer from a university in Hawaii, and Federline has DJ chances there as well.

The 'You Got Served' star and his family planned to depart Los Angeles in July after Sean graduated from high school, as per Page Six.

Jayden, on the other hand, would continue taking classes remotely.

Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, stated on Wednesday that she will "not interfere with and consents to" Federline moving with their boys.

