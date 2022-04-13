Britney Spears shares video flaunting 'small belly' post pregnancy announcement

Just a day after Britney Spears revealed that she's expecting a child with her long-time partner Sam Asghari, the pop star shared a video flaunting her "small belly".

Britney took to her Instagram handle and posted a one-minute clip in which she could be seen modelling in a variety of outfits, including various crop tops, low-rise pants, skirts, dresses and more.

"So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing... I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit ... Well barely!!!" Britney captioned the footage.

Earlier in the week, Spears shared in an Instagram post that she took a pregnancy test after she noticed some weight gain following her trip to Maui, Hawaii -- and it ended up being positive.

Spears has two sons, Sean and Jaden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and the upcoming bundle of joy will be Asghari's first child.

The 'Piece of Me' singer and Asghari have been romantically linked since meeting on the set of Spears' 2016 'Slumber Party' music video. The couple got engaged in September 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

