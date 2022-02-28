Broadway legend Patti LuPone tests positive for COVID-19

Broadway legend Patti LuPone has contracted COVID-19.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, LuPone tested positive before Saturday's Broadway matinee of Company, and now she is expected to be out until March.

"She is home resting, and everyone wishes her a speedy recovery. To ensure the safety of everyone at the Jacobs Theatre, increased testing protocols were automatically triggered," the show's producers informed via statement.

LuPone also updated her fans about her diagnosis on her Twitter handle.

"Hi Dolls. I showed up for Saturday's matinee, tested positive for Covid with 3 tests. Unfortunately, I'll be out of the show for 10 days. I'm so sorry," she tweeted.

LuPone is 72-year-old.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor