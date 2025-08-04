Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham renew vows amid family rift

Washington DC [US], August 4 : Actress Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham renewed their vows amid a family rift. Three years after the couple tied the knot at Nicola's family's multi-million dollar property in Palm Beach, Fla., the duo reaffirmed their commitment to each other by renewing their vows, reported E! News.

"It was a beautiful evening to celebrate their love," a source close to the couple informed the outlet, "an experience they'll carry with them always."

The ceremony took place amid Brooklyn's ongoing feud with his family, including parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, that may have stemmed from a dramatic moment that occurred during their 2022 wedding, according to E! News.

"Brooklyn and Nicola were under the impression they were being gifted their first dance by Marc Anthony," a source shared in May. "Marc Anthony announced, 'Please welcome to the stage the most beautiful woman in the room...Victoria Beckham.' Brooklyn wasn't quite sure what to do and was put in an awkward situation."

The comment allegedly prompted the bride to flee the room in tears; however, "she eventually came back and was able to collect herself to celebrate the rest of her wedding."

It was two months ago that a source close to the couple shut down rumours that the Brooklyn cut off his family entirely ahead of David's knighthood ceremony, an honour that was announced as part of King Charles III's birthday festivities in June.

"This seems to be another deliberate attempt to misrepresent the truth," the insider said at the time, "and it only serves to distract from this honour being bestowed on Brooklyn's father," reported E! News.

More recently, putting all the family drama aside, Brooklyn has made it clear that marrying Nicola was the "best decision" he could've made for himself.

"It's been five years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me xx," he gushed in a June 23 Instagram photo, alongside a mirror selfie with Nicola. "Best decision ever x I love you so much," reported E! News.

