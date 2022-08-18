'Bruce Lee' is dedicated to my favourite action heroes, says Unni Mukundan

Chennai, Aug 18 Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has dedicated his upcoming film, 'Bruce Lee' to all his favourite action heroes.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said, " 'Bruce Lee' This movie is dedicated to all my favourite action heroes and for my love towards action movies.

"Can't believe it's been more than a decade since me and Vysakh ettan joined hands. Better late than never! First time as a lead actor under Uday Ettan's script.

"And this magnum project of mine wouldn't ever happen without the trust and conviction that Shri Gokulam Gopalan Sir has in me. Thank you VC Praveen, Baiju Gopalan, Krishnamoorthy etta. So without much ado, I say, I'm coming for everything!"

Directed by Vysakh, the film has cinematography by Shaji Kumar and editing by Shameer Muhammad. It is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor