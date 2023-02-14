Bruce Springsteen pens song for Rebecca Miller film slated for Berlinale

Los Angeles, Feb 14 Bruce Springsteen has penned an original song for Rebecca Miller's new film 'She Came to Me', which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival this week, reports 'Variety'.

The song, 'Addicted to Romance', was written and performed by Springsteen, and will be heard by audiences for the first time during the movie's February 16 screening, when it plays over the end credits, adds 'Variety'.

A romantic comedy, 'She Came to Me' stars Peter Dinklage as a moody classical composer struggling with writer's block.

When he meets a quirky tugboat captain (Marisa Tomei), he finds the muse for his next opus and is encouraged by his therapist wife (Anne Hathaway) to make his big comeback. But just as his career looks to take off, his personal life implodes, according to 'Variety'.

Discussing how she came to work with Springsteen, Miller explained she previously had The Boss's 'Dancing in the Dark' as part of her last film 'Maggie's Plan', which starred Greta Gerwig, Ethan Hawke and Julianne Moore.

"I really love Bruce's music. For the end of 'She Came to Me', we wanted an original song," Miller told 'Variety'. "I had a secret wish it might be Bruce, but I was reluctant to ask because I felt it was so unlikely, and frankly I was a bit shy."

Miller continued: "[Composer] Bryce Dessner encouraged me to ask he was sure Bruce would love the film, so I approached him. Bruce and [his wife Patti Scialfa] ended up watching the film, and, to my delight, they both loved it! Bruce said he'd take a few days to see if anything came to him for a song. Miraculously, 'Addicted to Romance' was the result. He says he was inspired by the film, which is a great honour for me."

