Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, dies at 57

Los Angeles [US], August 8 : American actor Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall passed away according to a statement from his family provided to US-based People magazine. He was 57.

Bryan Randall lost his battle with ALS peacefully on August 5 after a three-year battle, according to information provided by his family. Bryan made the decision early on to keep his ALS journey private, and those of us who cared for him tried our best to comply with his wishes.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added as cited in People.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, signed, "His Loving Family."

Bullock first worked with model-turned-photographer Randall in January 2015 when he documented the birth of her son Louis. Later that year, they made their relationship more public by attending Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding.

During an appearance on Red Table Talk in December 2021, Bullock—the mother of Louis, 13, and Laila, 10—discussed marriage.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Bullock said at the time.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said, adding, "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Bullock stated earlier in the same Red Table Talk episode that Randall is a wonderful "example" to her kids.

"He's the example that I would want my children to have," the Bird Box star said. "I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

"I'm stubborn but sometimes I need to sit back and listen and go, 'You're saying it differently but we mean exactly the same thing,' " she said during the appearance. "It's hard to co-parent because I just want to do it myself."

The family of Randall requests donations to the Massachusetts General Hospital and the ALS Association in lieu of flowers.

