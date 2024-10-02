BTS J-Hope Shares Special Message for Army Ahead of His Military Discharge on October 17

After BTS Jin its J-hope who will be coming back after fulfilling his mandatory military service. His military deployment is scheduled for October 17th. Fans, known as ARMY, have begun the countdown for their beloved sunshine's return. Meanwhile Hope has shared a message for his fans ahead of his return.

On Instagram J-hope shared few photos of him with caption, 'It's October. It's made up of really pretty (even) pictures. I'll see you on deployment day then. ' Fans got emotional by looking at charming pictures of their favorite K-pop idol. They are excited to see him.

BTS Members Discharge date

Suga Scheduled for discharge on June 21, 2025. He began his service on September 22, 2023, serving in the public sector due to a shoulder injury. RM and V Both enlisted on December 11, 2023, and are expected to be discharged together on June 10, 2025. Jimin and Jungkook: They enlisted on December 12, 2023, with an anticipated discharge date of June 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, BTS member Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, has recently been embroiled in a controversy surrounding allegations of drunk driving. This incident began on August 6, 2024, when police found him after he fell off an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol. His blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was measured at 0.227%, significantly above the legal limit of 0.08% in South Korea, leading to the revocation of his driver's license and a fine for violating the Road Traffic Act. As per the reports the case has now been closed, however he had to pay the fine.