BTS Jin Returns from Military Service: Viral Photos and Videos Take Over the Internet

BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin is finally back from military service after 18 months wait. His bandmates RM, Jimin, Jhope, JK V took special leave to welcome their Hyung. RM played Dynamite on Saxaphone. As requested by agency army's chose to stay home and respect their idol privacy to avoid any chaos.

Jin was spotted at the base concluding his mandatory duty and departing the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, on June 12 KST. Before leaving, Jin bid emotional farewells to his comrades. Photos and videos of Jin greeting his fellow military friends and his first media interaction after his release has gone viral on social media. Infact, the first thing that he did when he came back is to do Live on weverse app and meet his Armys.

Fans expressed their feelings when X returned. One fan said, Welcome back seokjinieee. Another fan wrote, Welcome back Jin Hyung. Armys were emotional and happy to see the oldest member of BTS after almost 2 years. After the live stream, all seven members reunited and shared an OT7 picture. One fan expressed, Oh my heart. I miss my bangtan boys. My heart is so happy and full right now.

After serving in the military on June 12th, Jin, celebrating the 11th anniversary of BTS as a band on June 13th, has planned a hug day for BTS ARMYs. Over 2000 fortunate ARMYs will have the opportunity to meet him. On Weverse, Jin kindly requested cooperation and promptness to ensure every ARMY has an equal opportunity.