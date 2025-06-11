BTS Jungkook and Jimin Discharged From Mandatory Military Services, Emotional Video Breaks the Internet (Watch Video)

BTS two more members Jungkook and Jimin got discharged from mandatory military services on June 11, followed by RM (Kim Namjoon) and V (Kim Taehyung). The emotional video JK and Jimin making first public appearance and met fans has gone viral on social media.

On June 10, BTS RM and V got relieved military discharged and now Jimin and JK, leaves only one member Suga aka Min Yoongi to complete the OT7 group. Fans are not waiting for June 21 as the last member will get discharged completing the original group which went on for break as a group for three whole years.

JUNGKOOK AND JIMIN LAUGH 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qckxaQ9kpE — BTS LINK⁷ (@btslinkita) June 10, 2025

BTS' military service began with Jin, who was discharged on June 12, 2024. His return, marked by music, fan events, and media appearances, initiated the group's phased comeback. J-Hope followed, completing his service on October 17, 2024, and promptly resuming his music career and world tour preparations.